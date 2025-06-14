TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.13.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.50 price target on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:T opened at C$21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.10. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.43.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

