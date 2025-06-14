Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.17 and traded as high as C$27.48. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$27.25, with a volume of 45,849 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTE
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.28%.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.
