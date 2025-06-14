Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.44 ($3.94) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.61). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 309 ($4.19), with a volume of 107,014 shares traded.

Zotefoams Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 272.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.44.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

About Zotefoams

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

Further Reading

