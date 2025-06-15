Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.55 Million Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,260 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $60,147.36. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,597.46. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $370,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,312.42. This trade represents a 7.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,353 shares of company stock worth $881,251. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Barclays upped their price target on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

EOLS opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

