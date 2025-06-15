Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.29 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

