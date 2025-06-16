Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.34 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

