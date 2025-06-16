Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,481,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

