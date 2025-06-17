31,191 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

