ACT Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,067 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $27,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,046,898.48. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

