Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,461,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,206,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.48.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

