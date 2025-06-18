Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Separately, Jones Trading upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

THTX stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

