iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,075,000. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 1,566.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 252,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.25.

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

