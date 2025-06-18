Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,165,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,644,000 after acquiring an additional 585,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.