Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 54,194 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Stem by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 229,738 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEM opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. Stem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Stem shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 20th.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Stem had a negative net margin of 532.03% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

