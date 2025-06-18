Unique Wealth LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.49. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

