Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and traded as high as C$2.17. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 145,818 shares changing hands.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07.

Insider Activity at Journey Energy

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 82,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,514.00. Insiders have acquired 390,700 shares of company stock valued at $615,064 over the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

