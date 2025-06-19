Fluence Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 5,133 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. This represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

