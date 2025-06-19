Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 13,274,493 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,274,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,291,197.22).
K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance
KBT opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.67. The company has a market capitalization of £38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
