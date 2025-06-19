Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 13,274,493 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,274,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,291,197.22).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

KBT opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.15) on Thursday. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.54). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.67. The company has a market capitalization of £38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

