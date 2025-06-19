Phil Aspin Sells 11,682 Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Phil Aspin sold 11,682 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,161 ($15.58), for a total value of £135,628.02 ($182,002.17).
Phil Aspin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Aspin acquired 14 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,163 ($15.61) per share, with a total value of £162.82 ($218.49).
United Utilities Group Price Performance
LON UU opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,123.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,050.84.
About United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
