Q1 Earnings Forecast for Ares Capital Issued By B. Riley

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a report released on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 320.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

