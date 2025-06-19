Victoria Self Purchases 3,500 Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Self acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.57) per share, with a total value of £9,310 ($12,493.29).

On the Beach Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 265.59 ($3.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. On the Beach Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.75 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.89).

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On the Beach Group plc will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

