Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Earns Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

LEU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 4.6%

Centrus Energy stock opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $182.39.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,474,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 8,075.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

