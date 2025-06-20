Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boralex

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Boralex to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Desjardins set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.22.

TSE BLX opened at C$32.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.95. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$24.40 and a 52 week high of C$36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

