Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – June 18th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide tools, software, and services to protect digital data, networks, and systems from cyber threats. These firms may specialize in areas such as network security, encryption, threat detection, and identity management. Investing in cybersecurity stocks lets investors participate in the growth of an industry dedicated to defending against hacking, data breaches, and other online attacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.34. 8,460,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,366,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.74. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $487.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.52 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $493.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $117.45. 2,090,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,531. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

