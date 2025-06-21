CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 2,282 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.1%

ITRN stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ituran Location and Control

About Ituran Location and Control

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.