CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

