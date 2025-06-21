Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

