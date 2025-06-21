CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

