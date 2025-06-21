Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after acquiring an additional 113,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after acquiring an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,232,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.60 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

