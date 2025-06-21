Promising Value Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, Marvell Technology, UnitedHealth Group, and CoreWeave are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading at prices perceived to be below their intrinsic or fundamental worth, often indicated by low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. Investors buy them expecting the market to recognize and correct this undervaluation over time, leading to price appreciation and sometimes attractive dividend yields. These firms are typically mature, stable businesses with steady cash flows but more modest growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $528.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,800,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,526,600. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $497.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.26.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL traded up $50.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,750,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,495,200. Circle Internet Group has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,757.07.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,239. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of -131.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $306.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,176,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,839. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.96.

CoreWeave (CRWV)

Shares of CRWV traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,807,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,754,048. CoreWeave has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $176.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56.

