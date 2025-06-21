Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 19th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Costco Wholesale, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve travel and tourism—this includes airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their market performance tends to track consumer travel demand, economic conditions and seasonal patterns, but can also be highly sensitive to factors like fuel costs, geopolitical events or public‐health crises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. 13,953,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,969,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $974.90. 1,506,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.39 and a 200 day moving average of $981.12. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $432.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 84,234,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,051,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

