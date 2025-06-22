Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

Get alerts:

Accenture, Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $21.77 on Friday, reaching $284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,070. Accenture has a 12 month low of $274.33 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.29. 3,358,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,407. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 18,483,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,019,554. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $977.07. 592,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $960.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $971.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,451,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,992. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $96.11. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58.

