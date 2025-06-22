CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CME opened at $273.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.11 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total value of $1,304,836.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.