Comparing Casio Computer (CSIOY) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer 3.00% 4.74% 3.07% Casio Computer Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Dividends

Casio Computer pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Casio Computer pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer $1.72 billion $53.22 million 34.22 Casio Computer Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.54

This table compares Casio Computer and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Casio Computer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer. Casio Computer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Casio Computer rivals beat Casio Computer on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Casio Computer Company Profile

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

