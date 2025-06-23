Winnebago Industries (WGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $808.15 million for the quarter. Winnebago Industries has set its FY25 guidance at $2.75-$3.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.750 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of -124.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -544.00%.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Baird R W cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director Kevin E. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 283.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.