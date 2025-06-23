Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SW. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $7,110,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $42.49 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.