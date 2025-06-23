PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

