General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 271,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

