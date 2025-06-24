PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

