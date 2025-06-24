PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.2544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

