17,165 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

