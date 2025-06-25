Charlie Nunn Acquires 238,593 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £181,330.68 ($246,842.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 76.16 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 52.44 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.19 ($1.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.11.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1.70 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 71 ($0.97) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.83) to GBX 71 ($0.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.87).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

