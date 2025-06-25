Critical Analysis: Massimo Group (MAMO) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Massimo Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million $1.76 million -43.00 Massimo Group Competitors $1.54 billion -$21.09 million -1.09

Massimo Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -2.21% -6.88% -2.94% Massimo Group Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Massimo Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Massimo Group competitors beat Massimo Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

