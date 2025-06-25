3Dx Industries (DDDX) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its share price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ rivals have a beta of 12.18, suggesting that their average share price is 1,118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.25 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.04

Profitability

3Dx Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Summary

3Dx Industries rivals beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

