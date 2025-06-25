Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $51.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

