Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,828 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,847,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

