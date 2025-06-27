Comparing Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) & Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Socket Mobile has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 4.03% 15.59% 6.22% Socket Mobile -15.09% -14.85% -9.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turtle Beach and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Turtle Beach and Socket Mobile”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.76 $16.18 million $0.73 19.36 Socket Mobile $18.76 million 0.48 -$2.24 million ($0.36) -3.14

Turtle Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Socket Mobile. Socket Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turtle Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turtle Beach and Socket Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 1 1 0 2.50 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.54%. Given Turtle Beach’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turtle Beach is more favorable than Socket Mobile.

Summary

Turtle Beach beats Socket Mobile on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turtle Beach

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Socket Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc. provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. The company also offers cordless data capture devices that connect through Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets; SocketScan and DuraScan 700 series, companion scanners and 800 series, attachable scanners, and wearables; and DuraSled, a barcode scanning sled that protects phones from impact damage and provides charging solutions. In addition, it offers D600, a handheld model to reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags and transfers data with near-field communication (NFC); S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer; and S370 product that supports barcode scanning, and NFC reading and writing technologies. Further, the company provides SocketCam C820 and C860, which are camera-based barcode scanners; software developer kits, such as CaptureSDK that enables the App providers to modify captured data, control the placement of the barcoded or RFID data in their applications, and control the feedback to the user. It serves retail, commercial services, industrial and manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and healthcare industries through a network of distributors, online resellers, and application providers, as well as online stores. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

