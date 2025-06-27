DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DHL Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of DHLGY opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. DHL Group has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.74 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.3899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. DHL Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

