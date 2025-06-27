Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Johnson Matthey Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
