Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

