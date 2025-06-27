Contrasting Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Nova Scotia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Nova Scotia 0 5 4 0 2.44 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.17%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Nova Scotia 8.83% 11.27% 0.60% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.57% 7.96% 0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Nova Scotia and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Nova Scotia $55.90 billion 1.23 $5.70 billion $3.41 16.14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $66.82 billion 1.48 $7.77 billion $0.91 16.73

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Nova Scotia. Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.